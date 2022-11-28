How to take part in Giving Tuesday this year

#GivingTuesday is a global movement of generosity.

Ahead of the annual holiday giving season, we've made it simple to catch up on one of the biggest global fundraisers of the year.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving to charities and nonprofits. Established in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, Giving Tuesday has become a global movement of generosity.

Many local nonprofits also participate during the fundraiser. Despite the pandemic last year, Giving Tuesday generated a record breaking $2.7 billion of donations in over 80 countries.

When is Giving Tuesday 2022?

This year's Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29. The annual celebration takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (to contrast Black Friday and Cyber Monday) and marks the beginning of the giving season.

How does Giving Tuesday work?

While donating to your favorite nonprofit is a popular way to participate on Giving Tuesday, many people can also volunteer, spread awareness about local fundraisers, and post on social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Other ideas include organizing food drives, helping with yard work or other chores for those who are ill, elderly, or immunocompromised, donating to mutual aid funds and showing gratitude to healthcare workers. Virtual volunteer opportunities are another great way to participate in the event.

Is Facebook matching Giving Tuesday 2022?