What was that? Lights streak across night sky in Washington

A long streak of lights slow-danced across the night sky over the Pacific Northwest Thursday night. The bright show dazzled onlookers from Canada to Oregon, leaving many to wonder what caused the spectacle.

While viewers suspected a meteor shower or dissolving comet, one scientist declared a more Earthly reason.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics said the lights are from the Falcon 9 Starlink launch reentering after 22 days in orbit.

McDowell said the streak "was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26," which is 9 p.m. local time.

The Seattle office of the National Weather Service (NWS) agrees. NWS tweeted: "The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn."

NWS continued, "Based on the observed video, this looks more likely than a bolide meteor or similar object as they would be moving far faster on impact with our atmosphere. There are NO expected impacts on the ground in our region at this time. More info will be posted as it becomes available."