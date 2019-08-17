SEATTLE — You can expect Seattle Center to be packed this weekend as tattoo artists, enthusiasts, and a lot more turn out for the 18th annual Seattle Tattoo Expo.

“This event has evolved over the years to be an invite-only event for artists from around the world, meaning attendees are gaining access to the best of the best in the business,” said Jeff Cornell, owner and tattooist of Hidden Hand Tattoo in Fremont, which is the host shop of the expo.

The event runs through Sunday in the Exhibition Hall off of Mercer Street. There's a lot of contests you can catch including, "Best Portrait," "Best Black and Gray," "Best Large Color," and even "Worst Tattoo."

“Saturday is the longest day with the most going on,” said Cornell. “There will be multiple contests each day which makes for great people watching and tattoo gawking.”

If you're interested in learning more about tattoo history and culture, Cornwell recommended checking out Shotsie Gorman’s seminar on Sunday.

There's a lot more to see than just people getting inked. At the SIGIL booth, you'll find handmade jewelry created from raw minerals by Anita Arora.

Raw mineral jewelry by Anita Arora at the SIGIL booth inside the Seattle Tattoo Expo.

KING

Looking for something a little more medieval? GodsBelow has what you need, described as works "inspired by the shadows of classical antiquity," you can find his booth at the expo through the weekend.

The Art of Jason Soles at his GodsBelow booth at the 2019 Seattle Tattoo Expo.

KING

How about these "Kustom" front door or desk bells? Mike Schaefer of Flying Irons Tattoo makes them, along with handmade tattoo machines.

Need a front desk bell? The Seattle Tattoo Expo has you covered with these handmade "Kustom" bell designs.

KING

Don't forget to go upstairs. You can grab an adult beverage and a Seattle dog (that's a hotdog with cream cheese and onions) and see live music, burlesque performers, and comedy skits all weekend.

“I think everyone should know that this is an all-inclusive, family-friendly event that is open to anyone who is into tattoos, music, and fun,” said Cornell. “Regardless of whether you just want to see what it’s all about or you are looking for another tattoo, it’s a friendly and welcoming event intended to inspire and entertain.”

Tickets are $20 for a day pass or $50 for all three days. You can find the event schedule and purchase tickets here.