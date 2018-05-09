Seattle Public Schools start classes as scheduled Wednesday, following a tentative contract agreement. Here's what to know as kids in Washington's largest district head back to class:

DETAILS OF TENTATIVE CONTRACT

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) reached a tentative contract agreement with the district last week, avoiding a potential strike.

The agreement includes a 10.5 percent pay increase for all SEA members and five additional parental leave days, according to Seattle Public Schools. Members of SEA will meet this Saturday, September 8 to vote on the tentative deal.

SCHOOL TRACKER: Check your district here

Seattle Public Schools is the largest K-12 school system in Washington state. There are 103 schools in the district, with 53,380 students enrolled as of October 2017.

WHAT DRIVERS SHOULD KNOW

Whether you have a student in the district, or commute in Seattle, be prepared for extra activity on the roads, especially in schools zones.

The speed limit for Seattle elementary school zones is 20 mph, enforced by city cameras.

You should also know when to stop for a school bus. Click here for a full guide on when to stop for a school bus when its stop-arm is activated. Failure to properly follow Washington state law could result in a $430 fine.

Visit the website for Seattle Public Schools for full back-to-school resources.

© 2018 KING