The weekend will be mostly to partly sunny and a great time to stay outdoors. Check out this list for inspiration

Eat local seafood at Musselfest - Coupeville

Celebrate the "bold, briny and blue" this weekend on Whidbey Island during Musselfest. Penn Cove mussels are known throughout the world for the quality and they come from the waters of the small, charming and historic town of Coupeville on Whidbey Island. There will be chowder tastings, boat tours and more.

Visit the Beacon Food Forest Project - Beacon Hill, Seattle

Join volunteers for a work party Saturday for the Beacon Food Forest this Saturday. The food forest plans to include fruit and nut trees, berry shrubs, and other edible plants for the community to enjoy. The work party will be at the give-acre site in the Beacon Hill neighborhood to the west of Jefferson Park, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. No registration is required. Learn more here.

Wine tasting at the 15th annual Poverty Bay Wine Fest - Des Moines

If you're over 21 years old, head over to Des Moines for some wine tasting with over 20 Washington winemakers during the 15th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival. The event is this Friday evening and Saturday at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium. Tickets are available online for $25 or for $30 at the door, and will benefit the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park and Destination Des Moines.

Learn the gardening basics at Swansons Nursery - Blue Ridge, Seattle

The first session of a three-part series about gardening basics will be taught at Swansons Nursery. In the first class, students will learn about garden terminology, understanding light and sun exposures and the basics about gardening materials like soil, mulch, compost and fertilizer. Registration is required but the class is free and you do not have to take all three classes.

Join a ranger-led hike - Bellevue parks

There are three ranger-led hikes in Bellevue parks coming up this weekend. Learn about local wildlife and native plants that grow around us.

Lewis Creek Park

First Saturday of each month, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sundays, March 2, April 6.

Distance: 1 mile.

Level of Difficulty: Easy (50 feet elevation change)

Meeting Place: Lewis Creek Park Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd SE

No RSVP required.

Mercer Slough

Sundays, March 3, April 7, 2-3 p.m.

Distance: 1.5+ miles.

Level of Difficulty: Easy (30 feet elevation change)

Meeting Place: Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center. 1625 118th Ave SE Registration:

RSVP at 425-452-2565 or mseec@bellevuewa.gov

Lake Hills Greenbelt

Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 13, 27.

Distance: 1 mile.

Level of Difficulty: Very Easy.

Meeting Place: Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Station 15416 SE 16th St.

Info: 425-452-7225 or Parkrangerprogram@bellevuewa.gov