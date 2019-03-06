If you saw a cougar in the wild, would you know how to react?

A cougar was killed Sunday after attacking a child at a Leavenworth park. The boy had minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

Male cougars have a large range – between 50 and 150 square miles – and are most active from dusk to dawn, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. They like areas with good cover and suitable prey, including canyons, rock outcroppings, and dense brush or forests where they can hide while hunting.

They may make their way into densely populated areas, but WDFW says their appearances are typically brief. Even rarer are attacks on humans. There have only been two fatal cougar attacks in Washington state since 1924, the most recent of which was last year, according to WDFW.

Here’s a few tips from WDFW about minimizing contact with cougars if they may live nearby and what to do if you encounter one in the wild.

Tips for living near cougars

Light all walkways around your home after dark.

Prune shrubs up several feet to keep cougars from hiding behind them, and avoid landscaping with plants that deer prefer to eat. Remember predators follow prey.

Keep cougars out of an enclosed area by installing a heavy-woven wire fence that’s 10 feet high with three-foot extensions. String barbed or electric wire between the extensions.

Don’t feed wildlife and feral cats.

Close off open spaces under structures that can offer shelter to prey.

Feed dogs and cats indoors. If you must feed outside, do so in the morning or midday, and pick up food and water bowls, as well as leftovers and spilled food, well before dark.

Keep dogs and cats indoors, especially from dusk to dawn.

Use garbage cans with tight-fitting lids.

Keep livestock in secure pens and away from forest boundaries.

Consider a guard animal, such as specific dog breeds, donkeys, or llamas.

Tips when encountering a cougar