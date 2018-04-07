Is there anything better than cracking a cold brew on a hot summer day in Seattle? With so many breweries in our area, it’s a staple of the season.

But before you pick up a six-pack and head out to enjoy your beverages, you might want to know that you cannot consume any alcohol in public in Washington state. The same is true for marijuana.

The revised code of Washington reads “no person shall open the package containing liquor or consume liquor in a public place, every person who violates any provision of this section shall be guilty of a class III civil infraction under chapter 7.80 RCW” - RCW 66.44.100

“Much of it is behavioral based,” Sgt. Sean Whitcomb with the Seattle Police Department said. “People minding their own business who might not be aware of the law, it gives us an opportunity to let them know what the law is and gives them an opportunity to comply with it.”

Luckily there’s plenty of great spots to enjoy a beverage outdoors so make sure you drink responsibly.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board does sell a permit that allows for the consumption of liquor at an invitation-only event or gathering in a public place. The permit costs $10 a day.

