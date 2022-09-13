Union members picket outside Weyerhaeuser headquarters in Seattle

Weyerhaeuser lists four locations in Washington and Oregon on its website as major production hubs. The strike is having an impact at all four of the locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Striking union members from across Washington gathered to picket outside Weyerhaeuser corporate headquarters in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Washington-based company is one of the biggest timberland and wood manufacturing companies in the U.S.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) union have been on strike since Sept. 12. The union is calling for better wages to keep up with inflation, maintaining current vacation days, and better health care and retirement benefits.

Weyerhaeuser has about 1,200 union members, which includes employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organization.

The union said workers “overwhelmingly voted down” the company’s contract proposal on Sept. 2. Union members went on strike Sept. 12 after they said the company’s final offer had improvements but came “nowhere close to what our members wanted or deserve."

Weyerhaeuser lists four locations in Washington and Oregon on its website as major production hubs. The strike is having an impact at all four of those locations.

Today millworkers, truckers, mechanics & road workers rallied outside #Weyerhaeuser headquarters in #Seattle. @MachinistsUnion says they're calling for improved pay & benefits.



More on strike + statement from company in prior @KING5Seattle coverage: https://t.co/NwECmDXbAU pic.twitter.com/WnBGJ0TgYI — erica zucco (@ericazucco) September 20, 2022

"After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike late last night," Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for the company, said in a prepared statement on Sept. 13. "While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles."

According to a letter from the union, negotiations with Weyerhaeuser began in April for a new collective bargaining agreement that expired May 31.

Union members told KING 5 the company made record profits, and they want their fair share.

“Our members just want to have that share, and what they’ve offered us is not anywhere close to that," said District 324 IAMAW President Brandon Bryant. "They’re asking us to pay for our premiums for health care, that’s a cut. We’ve never paid premiums for health care in 20, 30 years, and so they’re asking for cuts in economy after they’ve made the money they made. We just want a fair contract."

This is the first time Weyerhaeuser workers have gone on strike since 1986.