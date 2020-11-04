SEATTLE — Joan and Jan refer to themselves as “a couple of very lucky & blessed old ladies” who live in West Seattle. They've been going through a rough patch recently and the coronavirus has made things even more complicated.

Joan has a broken neck and has been in a brace for months, and Jan had abdominal surgery six weeks ago that resulted in a cancer diagnosis.

They were feeling helpless and hopeless, but a recent act of kindness has turned their despair in to hope. They discovered it when they were out in their garden.

They started finding messages of inspiration and love scattered through their garden. They refer to them as “Garden Angels” and aren’t certain who is delivering the surprise smiles.

“We’ve probably found 30 or so messages of love and support!” said Joan as recalled the day she first discovered the neighborhood was surrounding them with kindness.

Joan said, “Nearly two weeks ago, I went out to our front yard and found about six rocks that had been colorfully painted and that bore encouraging messages such as 'faith,' 'courage,' 'hope,' etc. Tears came to my eyes.”

Since then they find more painted rocks painted with uplifting words and images. A couple of times small signs also appeared with messages such as "Life Is Tough, But So Are You!" and “Keep Fighting!”

A mother in the neighborhood rallied some of the local kids and the "Garden Angels" have been mysteriously leaving new inspiration on a daily basis.

Jan and Joan said they're moved by the fact that it's anonymous.

“It is such a precious gift that we don't want to pry too much---but we would love to give them a huge shout-out, to let them know that these small, creative acts have made a huge difference in our lives."

RELATED: Caravan celebrates WWII vet's 103rd birthday

RELATED: Neighbors in Lake Tapps set up mobile blood drive to help with nationwide shortage