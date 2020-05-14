West Seattle high schooler charged in alleged sexual assault of fellow classmate

“There are potential other acts of sexual violence alleged to have been committed by the defendant,” the documents stated.

SEATTLE, Wash. — A West Seattle High Schooler is out on $360,000 bail after being charged with second-degree sexual assault.

18-year-old Jackson Sullivan is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old classmate in November 2019.

According to court records, the alleged assault happened in a van outside of a high school house party. The victim’s friends noticed she was missing and began searching for her. According to court documents, they later located the victim with Sullivan inside Sullivan’s van “covered in vomit and partially clothed.”

Witnesses described the victim as “non-verbal, communicating barely through head nods.”

When confronted by other party-goers about the victim’s condition, Sullivan allegedly responded, “I thought she was good for it.”

Vaginal swabs later revealed the presence of male DNA on the victim's body and underwear.

The charging document described the allegations as “alarming” and potentially part of a trend in the suspect’s behavior.

“There are potential other acts of sexual violence alleged to have been committed by the defendant,” the documents stated. “Those individuals have provided statements in this matter and their cases are still being investigated and will likely result in future charges.”

According to court records, during the course of the investigation, at least three other female classmates accused Sullivan of sexual assaults, including digital penetration without their consent.

One suspect allegedly provided detectives screenshots of text messages in which she confronted Sullivan. According to court documents, in the text “Sullivan acknowledges what occurred and apologizes about the incident.”

A spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.