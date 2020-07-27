SDOT expected to complete 'important work' in stabilizing West Seattle Bridge Monday

The Seattle Department of Transportation said that initial stabilization work is necessary, regardless of whether the city replaces or repairs the bridge.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said it is expecting to complete “important work” on the West Seattle Bridge early Monday morning.

SDOT said crews will be raising large work platforms from barges up to the high-rise bridge, which is an important milestone in the bridge stabilization process because it will allow for work to begin in the next phase of construction.

The platforms will allow crews to access the exterior of the bridge and work on measures to slow cracking.

SDOT said, “this initial stabilization work is a necessary step towards either repairing or replacing the West Seattle Bridge.”

There are a total of four work platforms. Two platforms were lifted last week on the east side of the bridge, and SDOT will start lifting the final platforms on Monday morning. Each platform will support up to 10 people working on the bridge and are up to 60 feet wide each.

The work platforms will be under the bridge for at least three months while SDOT does repair work.