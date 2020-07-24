Repairs could give West Seattle Bridge 15 years of life, SDOT says

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best and others give answers on damaged bridge, impact of police funding debate, at a West Seattle town hall.

SEATTLE — West Seattle residents wanted to know they weren’t being forgotten during a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Several city leaders answered questions for nearly an hour including Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

Sam Zimbabwe with Seattle Department of Transportation answered questions about the West Seattle Bridge, and in a bit of good news says they could get a longer lifespan on repairing it than they thought.

“The best we could hope for was about 10 more years of life, given what we understand now, we think it could be 15 years of life that we could get out of the bridge,” he said.

He added opening the low bridge to all is still not an option.

“If we opened it up to everyone to access all the time, nobody would be able to access it, because there’d be too much demand.

The city is still working on a cost-benefit analysis to determine the path forward for the bridge. SDOT plans to have virtual office hours for the community to ask them more questions about the bridge, beginning next week.

Best answered questions from residents about crime rates in the area, saying that overall it is down.

“Year to date major crime in West Seattle is down 16%, 389 fewer incidents. Person crime is down 13%, 30 fewer incidents,” Best said.

Best says if the much-discussed defunding of police by 50% were to happen, the southwest precinct would be directly affected.

“There would be fewer patrol officers available for citywide responses and disproportionately impact who's available towards the southwest precinct at each shift," Best said. "It just didn’t make a lot of sense to staff six people at the southwest precinct on any given shift.”

Durkan added re-imagining policing would need to be a community-driven effort. She also did not commit to a 50% reduction in the police budget.