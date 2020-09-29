'We're at a crossroads': Health officials fear spike in Washington coronavirus cases

State health officials fear that the number of COVID-19 cases could rise again as schools reopen for in-person learning and more people begin to spend time outdoors.

WASHINGTON — State health officials say we’re at a crossroads when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.

As people begin to spend more time indoors, and more schools reopen for in-person learning, Washington could potentially see a spike in cases.

Skagit County is the latest county to meet Gov. Jay Inslee's goal of fewer than 25 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents. Skagit is now the 12th county out of 39 in Washington to meet that criteria.

All counties across the state have seen a rise and decline in cases over the last few months.

Counties on the Olympic Peninsula are making big strides against COVID-19. Jefferson County, with a population of 32,000 people, had just one case of the virus in September. Now health officials say they no longer have any active cases.

Clallam County, with a population of 77,000 people, reported one new case on Saturday, bringing their total number of cases to just nine.

Across the rest of the state, Washington is starting to flatten the curve. COVID cases are down significantly since August, with about 425 new cases per day.