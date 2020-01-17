SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Four days after a snowstorm shut down Stevens Pass in both directions, state transportation officials reopened it on Thursday afternoon.

It was one glimmer of hope in an ongoing nightmare for thousands of people living along Highway 2 between Skykomish and Gold Bar.

Power remained out for many and some were still unable to get out of their homes deep in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.

About 20 law enforcement officers and volunteers spread out across an 18-mile stretch of the highway to seek out those who may be snowbound and in need of help.

King County Sgt. Jason Stanley said conditions were rough.

"We drive as far as we can go. Then we get to a place where there's 25 trees down over the next quarter mile, so we just get out of the car and walk to the cabins."

Search crews have to cross over dozens of downed trees and then trudge through waist deep snow.

A wicked windstorm that blew through Wednesday night brought down even more trees and power lines.

Sgt. Stanley said most of the people his crew contacted were in good shape, but some needed help.

"There are a handful of folks who need provisions. We've delivered prescriptions and baby formula to folks. We actually removed a couple who wasn't able to stay in their cabin and brought them to a hotel."

People came and went from the Skykomish Food Bank, warming up with a hot meal.

Traci Hendrickson started delivering food and firewood to her neighbors. She said the overwhelming number of downed trees, continued loss of electricity and extended pass closure made this a perfect storm.

"We know what it's like to live out here," she said. "It isn't that people weren't prepared. They just weren't prepared for all this."

A much needed break in the snow came Thursday and temperatures are expected to slowly rise.

Everyone is hoping this week-long winter nightmare will soon be over.

"I think we're throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the problem, right now," said Sgt. Stanley. "In a matter of time, these folks will be back on their feet and ready to go."

