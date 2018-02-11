The first weekend of November will certainly feel like fall in Western Washington. Saturday will start with scattered showers turning to rain by noon as a cold front moves in.

Saturday's rain won't be nearly as strong as the soaker we had early Friday, but still enough to leave puddles on the roads. Consider these 5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday, with a low of 49 degrees. Plan for a soggy Huskies game as UW hosts Stanford at 6 p.m. South and southwest winds will pick up by sundown and range from 10-20 mph in most spots, and a little stronger on the coast.

Sunday will bring scattered showers and slightly cooler temps, but not too much rain accumulation as the Seahawks host the Chargers at 1:05 p.m.

Full weekend forecast

Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny with scattered showers as the next weather system aims farther north than Western Washington.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

As Saturday's rain runoff flows into the rivers, we may see some rivers cresting Sunday between 3 and 6 p.m. The following rivers will be close to or at minor flood stage: Stillaguamish River at Arlington, Skykomish River at Gold Bar, and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville. The Tolt River near Carnation and the Nooksack River at Ferndale will be close to cresting.

In King County, the Tolt River near Carnation went up to 10.2 feet around 2 p.m. Friday. It's expected to recede to 6.4 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding occurs at 9.3 feet.

In Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish River at Arlington went up to 14.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Friday. It's expected to recede to about 5 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to rise again to 13.77 feet by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 14.0 feet.

WATCH: Aerials of flooded Stillaguamish River

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar went up to 14.98 feet at about 3 p.m. It's expected to recede to about 10 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to rise again to 13.5 ft by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 15.0 feet.

And in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at Ferndale was at 16.76 feet at 4 p.m. Friday and is forecast to rise to 18.21 feet around 5 p.m. Minor flooding occurs at 18.0 feet. It should gradually recede back to 9 feet Saturday around 3 p.m. and rise again Sunday to about 17.0 feet around 3:30 p.m.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls on Thursday, where water was already raging over the Falls:

