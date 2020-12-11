CDC: Wearing a mask not only protects others, but those who wear them

Initially, it was thought that masks only prevented people from spreading the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance to say wearing a mask doesn't only protect others, it also protects those wearing them.

"It's a surprise to no one who thinks about infectious diseases, public health, public safety, but it's great to have it as the official law of the land,” said Dr. Paul Pottinger, with UW Medicine.

Pottinger said the official word from the CDC is significant.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe. The CDC said a cloth mask can act as a barrier or "source control" by blocking incoming infected droplets from others.

”We hope that this will help change people's minds and get them to be eager to cover their faces, whenever they're out of the house,” said Pottinger.

The CDC even offered an economic argument, claiming that if 15% of people would wear a mask, then it could prevent the need for lockdowns and "reduce associated losses of up to $1 trillion or about 5% of gross domestic product."

However, one can't help but wonder why this specific bit of information was not discovered earlier on in the pandemic.

"With time comes experience, with experience comes scientific information. I think at this point we have numerous studies that settle that question, without a doubt, the question is, do masks protect us from each other? And the answer is yes, absolutely. This is no longer a scientific question,” said Pottinger.

This now bodes the question, do we go crazy on the masks? Should we double up on masks or just stick to wearing one effective mask at a time?

"If you can, you need something that's a tighter weave and it should be multiple layers of fabric, so fabric tight leave multiple layers,” said Pottinger.

Pottinger said if you can hold your mask up to the light or sun and see through it, it's not doing its job.

This is critical information at a time health experts are warning about a surge in COVID-19 cases.