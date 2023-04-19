Mercer Island cut off from main water supply after crews encounter 'unexpected problem'

​Mercer Island is not being supplied with incoming water.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Mercer Island residents are being asked to conserve water after Seattle Public Utility crews encountered an "unexpected problem" during planned construction on supply lines.

Mercer Island is not being supplied with incoming water, according to the city. The island's water system is operating from reserve tanks.

There is no impact on water quality or safety, according to the City of Mercer Island.

"By conserving water, you’ll help maintain supply in these tanks to keep the Island’s water infrastructure safe and functioning," a statement from the City of Mercer Island reads, in part.

Seattle Public Utilities is doing emergency repair work to fix the lines and reconnect the island's main water supply, according to the city.

The City of Mercer Island receives its potable water from Seattle. That water is contained in two large reservoir tanks.

