SEATTLE — Water rescue crews in western Washington are preparing for colder weather and more severe emergencies out on the water.

Sergeant Doug Harris with Seattle Harbor Patrol says that while crews will be getting fewer calls, boaters will still be out on the water.

"It's cold outside, the water is cold, it's windier, people think they can get back and they can't because now the wind is in their face and they just can't make it back anymore," Sgt. Harris said.

Even if the air doesn't seem that cold, water temperatures can still be dangerous.

The National Weather Service reports 20% of people who fall into cold water will die during the first minute of immersion due to shock. Strong swimmers will lose muscle control in the first 10 minutes. Body heat will be lost 25 times faster in cold water than cold air and wearing a life jacket will increase your chances of surviving.

If you are going to be out on the water this fall and you want to be prepared, make sure you have cold water protection gear; a wet suit, dry suit, immersion suit or exposure coveralls.