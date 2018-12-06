Hundreds of families in the Edmonds school district don't know exactly where their children will be attending class in the fall because of a dispute with the local water district.

Everyone at the Madrona K-8 school should be excited about summer and moving into a brand new school in the fall, but Principal Kathleen Hodges says that isn't the case.

"We've been looking forward to having a space designed to meet our unique needs and we won't be moving into that space. It's beyond frustrating," said Hodges.

Construction on a new $49 million school right next door is well underway, but officials with the Olympic View Water District say 120-foot-deep stormwater wells being drilled there don't adequately protect the water supply.

The water district's general manager Lynne Danielson says it's her job to think of the worst-case scenario.

"Ours is always to protect against the potentially isolated incident that's going to contaminate the source and once it's contaminated at 120-feet deep you can't fix it."

The system being installed is designed to filter stormwater and return it to an underground aquifer.

The Edmonds School District hired an independent firm to review the design and believes the design is more than adequate.

"We made some modifications," says spokeswoman Kelly Franson. "We increased the number of monitoring wells. Our monitoring plan now exceeds the Department of Ecology regulations."

But that doesn't go deep enough for the water district.

It wants an additional well dug to monitor water quality for 10 years at a cost to the district of about 70-thousand dollars.

So far, school officials have not been willing to that.

Students cannot stay in the current building because it must be torn down for construction to continue.

Meantime, instead of a brand new school, Madrona's 650 students will likely start the next school year at a 52-year-old former middle school in Lynnwood until a solution to the well problem surfaces.

"The people who are bearing the brunt of this situation are children and children shouldn't bear the brunt of adult decision making," says Principal Hodges.

The water and school districts are expected to discuss the issue again Thursday.

