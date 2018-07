Seattle Fire crews are battling a large warehouse fire in SoDo, next to the West Seattle Bridge.

Video of big fire in SoDo @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/cLwnEL0w0M — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) July 5, 2018

First reports of the fire came around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. Firefighters have taken a defensive position on the fire near the 3600 block of E Marginal Way S.

Smoke from the fire is visible from most neighborhoods in Seattle. There are no reported injuries.

Firefighters have taken a defensive position on a warehouse fire near the 3600 blk of E Marginal Way S. No injuries reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 5, 2018

Breaking: large fire near West Seattle bridge in SoDo. On E Marginal Way S. Lots of crews on scene right now. Huge plume of smoke. Details to come. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/lQVnVTOYrQ — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) July 5, 2018

This story is developing, check back for updates.

© 2018 KING