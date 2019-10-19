Candidates for Seattle City Council will participate in a forum Friday night called "The Urban Indian Experience and a Green New Deal."

In June, the Seattle City Council vowed to pursue a Green New Deal, which is the campaign to eliminate Seattle's climate pollution by 2030. The Green New Deal also aims to "address historical and current injustices" and create thousands of green, unionized jobs.

Friday night's forum focuses on the critical issues facing American Indian and Alaska Native residents in Seattle and what a Green New Deal means for Seattle.

The event is streaming live from the KEXP Gathering Space near the Seattle Center. You can watch the forum in its entirety on KING5.com, the free KING 5 app, the KING 5 Facebook page, or the KING 5 YouTube channel.

Partners include Chief Seattle Club, United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, Urban Indian Health Institute, 350 Seattle, Got Green, OneAmerica, SEIU 775, Sunrise Seattle, Grist.org, Mithun, KEXP and KING 5.