SEATTLE — Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett recently shared a side to him the public has never seen -- Lockett is talented at poetry and spoken word.

The wide receiver recently co-hosted Take 5, and while he was answering a viewer question from the show's social community, The 5 Hive, Lockett revealed he was working on a book centered around spoken word poetry. He said it would be published this year.

He then put on impromptu performance of one of his poems:

I’m so nice to look at like palm trees, that sounded so conceited.

But I could give you a reason after reason cuz after God created me,

I know now who I came to be.

And I would never ever look the same to me.

People come complain to me thinking I sit and agree,

But that something that’s no longer in my Pedigree.

Couple folks could’ve made it out if they’d just blend with me,

but they was too scarred.

Some could never get at life up, and they was too gone.

Now they paying for their mistakes and they ain’t got no Groupons.

But as for me I’m moving forward with or without shoes on.

RELATED: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is on a mission to get you to move better

Lockett also recently gained online attention after his timely spoof of teammate Russell Wilson's contract announcement:

RELATED: Seahawks 2019 schedule revealed