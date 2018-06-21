Some lucky boaters in Ballard had a whale of a time Tuesday night. Their evening sail on Puget Sound turned into a surprise whale-watching tour.

Andi McDonald was boating off Shilshole Bay when a pod of orcas surfaced nearby. She started recording as two whales came up for air, then she turned to see three more whales passing even closer. What appears to be a baby orca leaps out of the water, much to the boaters' delight. Finally, one whale seems to wave with the slap of a tail as the orcas continued on their way.

The playful pod was spotted between 6 and 7 p.m. in Seattle's Elliott Bay on June 19.

