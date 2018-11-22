STANWOOD, Wash. — A military family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday after a Navy father surprised his family for Thanksgiving earlier this week.

Damage Controlman First Class Michael Mecomber surprised his family at Jimmy’s Pizza & Pasta in Stanwood after coming home from deployment on the USS Shoup.

On video shot by the restaurant, Michael is seen carrying two pizzas over to the family’s table.

“I got one cheese, one pepperoni,” Michael said.

Hi kids Kaycee and Brandon, who didn’t know he was coming home so soon, jumped up from the table to give their father a big hug.

