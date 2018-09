Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an Everett appliance store called Judd & Black. The building has partially collapsed.

There are no injuries to report at this time. It is unknown how the fire started. The building is located at 3001 Hewitt near I-5 in Everett. The fire is visible from traffic cameras on I-5 near US 2.

