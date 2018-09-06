Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson and a coalition of elected officials are condemning the separation of asylum-seeking mothers from their children after crossing the Southwest border. Some of those mothers are now being held at a federal prison in SeaTac.

Inslee, Ferguson and Congress members Adam Smith, Suzan DelBene, Denny Heck and Pramila Jayapal will hold a news conference Saturday at 12:30 p.m., demanding answers about when the mothers will reunite with their children and while they are detained, that the women are allowed access to legal support. KING5.com will live video stream the news conference.



Inslee and Ferguson on Thursday sent a letter to the Trump administration seeking more information, including where the children of the women are and when they can expect to see their children again.

The letter came after the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project reported earlier Thursday that as many as 120 asylum seekers had been transferred to the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Thursday that it was sending more than 1,600 detainees to federal prisons in Victorville, California; La Luna, Texas; Sheridan, Oregon; and SeaTac. The agency said it needs more space due to a "surge in illegal border crossings and implementation of the U.S. Department of Justice's zero-tolerance policy" on illegal immigration.

