WATCH LIVE: Crews battle 2-alarm fire in vacant building near Seattle Center

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters are battling a large fire in a reportedly vacant building near the Seattle Center Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire in the 500 block of Harrison Street shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters are maintaining a defensive position on the fire due to concerns for the building's stability, Seattle fire tweeted.

The fire is causing a lot of smoke in the area. Seattle fire advised people living nearby to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

It's unknown if there are any injuries associated with the fire.