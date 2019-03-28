A Metro bus driver who was shot in North Seattle on Wednesday afternoon spoke about the incident on Friday, saying, "I feel pretty good actually. I mean I'm a little tired and a little sore, but I feel fine, honestly."

53-year-old Eric Stark, was driving Metro Route 75 when a man started shooting into the bus. Stark was hit in the torso, but managed to turn the bus around on Sand Point Way and drive away from the gunman.

"It was surreal. I think I said out loud, ‘I think I was shot.’ It didn’t hurt as bad as I thought getting shot would hurt," Stark said while laughing from his hospital bed.

"It felt like someone hit me in the side with a baseball bat. It wasn’t like excruciatingly painful," Stark said.

Stark said he saw the gunman get into a shooting stance and aim at the windshield. He saw the glass break from the bullet and took cover behind the fare box. With all the metal and change, Stark said he thought that was his best chance to stop a bullet if the suspect kept firing.

Stark maneuvered the bus and passengers away from the shooting suspect. No passengers on the bus were hurt. He was also able to hit the emergency button on the floorboard to alert dispatch he had been shot.

When medics arrived, Stark was able to walk for help before being taken to Harborview Medical Center. He did require surgery.

Police said the suspect continued on with a carjacking, shooting and car crash, killing two men, ages 75 and 76.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hurt after North Seattle shootings, suspect in custody

King County Executive Dow Constantine said, "Eric Stark demonstrated extraordinary heroism today as he took quick action while injured to steer his Metro coach and passengers to safety. The entire King County family supports his speedy recovery, and we grieve the lives lost in this terrible incident."

Stark is a seven-year veteran Metro bus driver. His wife also works part-time as a Metro operator.

Before Stark was shot, the suspect had attempted to carjack a vehicle on Sand Point Way and shot the female driver. The 56-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in serious condition.

After Stark was shot, the gunman continued his shooting spree and approached the driver of a red Prius. The suspect shot and killed the 75-year-old man driving the Prius and stole his vehicle, speeding away from police.

While the suspect was driving the stolen Prius, he hit another vehicle, killing the 76-year-old man behind the wheel.

Police surrounded the suspect in the crashed Prius and took him into custody after a brief standoff. The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries and is under police watch.