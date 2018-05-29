A wild weather moment was caught on video at Lake Sammamish on Monday.

Peter Barnes was recording as the wind whipped up the water into a mini spout, then continued onto land. The burst sent inflatable tubes flying into the air and spawned a small dust devil on the ground. It even picked up three picnic tables and tossed two of them into the water.

The video shows two dogs running from the wind as people duck for cover inside a boat.

The blast of wind had one more trick in store: it launched an inflatable raft high into the sky for 20 seconds of flips and turns before the raft eventually landed near a boat two lots away.

Barnes took the footage around 5 p.m. Monday at the north end of Lake Sammamish. He says a breeze picked up about 15 minutes before the microburst and it felt like the temperature dropped 20 degrees. Barnes says it began as a waterspout for about 30 seconds before moving onto land.

The KING 5 Weather Department classifies this event as a 'whirlwind,' defined as a "small, rotating column of air; may be visible as a dust devil," as witnessed on the shore of Lake Sammamish.

Thankfully, no people or dogs were hurt in the whirlwind, but it made for a memorable Memorial Day - with several boat toys to retrieve.

