A close call was caught on camera Wednesday when a black bear tried crossing a busy freeway.

Jaimala S. says her daughter was riding along northbound I-405 near Kirkland when she saw the bear and started recording.

The bear dodged vehicles in several lanes before getting struck by a sedan in the far right merge lane. The bear quickly got up and scampered over the freeway barrier into a wooded area. It's unclear if the bear was seriously hurt.

Jamaila says her daughter's school had just sent a home letter about a black bear sighting in the area.

Watch the video again here:

