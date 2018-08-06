A bear hit by a car on Interstate 405 near Kirkland was able to get up and scamper off into the woods Wednesday.

Jaimala S. says her daughter was riding along northbound I-405 near Kirkland when she saw the bear and started recording.

The bear dodged vehicles in several lanes before getting hit by a sedan in the far right merge lane. The bear quickly got up and scampered over the freeway barrier into a wooded area. It's unclear if the bear was seriously hurt.

Jamaila says her daughter's school had just sent a home letter about a black bear sighting in the area.

