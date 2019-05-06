A 97-year-old World War II veteran and former paratrooper jumped from a plane in France on Wednesday, almost 75 years after first jumping in Normandy during D-Day.

Tom Rice was a Screaming Eagle, a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne in Normandy. This time, he jumped in tandem, strapped to SkyDive Palatka owner, Art Shaffer.

First Coast News' Jeannie Blaylock introduced Rice's story a week before the jump and kept up with Rice as he prepared for his jump.

