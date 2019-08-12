The only arson detection dog in the Pacific Northwest has returned to Washington state after months of training in Washington D.C.

K9 Hansel arrived at Sea-Tac Airport Saturday afternoon with his handler, Central Pierce Fire Marshal Chris Lorenz.

“There hasn’t been an arson dog in the Pacific Northwest in five years,” Lorenz said. “[Hansel] will be covering the five-state region.”

Lorenz said he and Hansel can sweep the scene of a fire and find if there is a fire accelerant very quickly.

Hansel is trained to smell people’s clothes and detect if they have been around the fire.