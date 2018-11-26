The average price of gas in Washington state is down over what it was less than two weeks ago. Unfortunately for drivers, it's still one of the highest.

Washington's average gas price of $3.35 falls just behind Hawaii at $3.68 and California at $3.59.

The national average cost for a gallon of gas decreased by nearly 8 cents over the past week to $2.53, according to GasBuddy. It's the lowest since mid-March, according to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas stations.

It was an anticipated drop, as gas prices were expected to trend down as we entered the holiday weekend.

Still, gas prices are about 3 cents higher than a year ago.

The states wil the lowest average prices, according to GasBuddy, include: Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Delaware, Alabama, Kansas, and Kentucky.

Many states are likely to see further declines in prices in the coming weeks.

