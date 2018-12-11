A group of veterans spent the weekend in Lynnwood adding another skill to their resume -- guitar building.

The National STEM Guitar Project has been around for a decade to instruct school teachers how to build guitars as a way to get students into STEM. It wasn't until recently that it teamed up with the Phoenix Patriot Foundation to put workshops on just for veterans, teaching them the skills behind building a guitar.

The weekend's fully-funded veterans workshop was the first in Washington, and the third ever veteran-specific workshop.

"It's electric to see how this has really changed their lives," said Tom Singer, a STEM Guitar instructor who traveled from Ohio to teach Washington veterans.

Singer says that not only do the veterans learn a new skill, but they gain confidence. He sees a transformation in them in the three days.

"The idea is that we become a team," said Singer. "Some of the veterans were very reserved when we began, and after a short introduction, they have no opened up and are helping each other."

The workshop took place at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood. The National STEM Guitar Project is looking to expand its veterans programs, hosting more across the country.

