Washington trooper struck and hurt on Snoqualmie Pass Sunday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck by a pickup truck and injured on Snoqualmie Pass Sunday morning.

The collision happened Sunday around 9 a.m. on eastbound I-90 at milepost 51 near Franklin Falls. The trooper was responding to an abandoned vehicle facing the wrong direction, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

The trooper was investigating when a pickup truck lost control and struck his patrol vehicle. The trooper was taken to the hospital with neck, back and ankle injuries.

The trooper's identity has not been released. The driver of the pickup truck has an arm injury.

According to WSDOT, "Drivers traveling EB on I-90 are experiencing 30 minutes of added travel between North Bend MP 34 to Snoqualmie Pass Summit MP 52 due to a collision."