Washington to kill member of 2nd wolf pack for predations

One member of the Wedge wolf pack is expected to be killed in hoping of preventing further predations on cattle.

The state of Washington has authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated predations on cattle.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday authorized killing one member of the Wedge pack in hopes the remaining members would stop attacking cattle.

Agency Director Kelly Susewind said attempts by two livestock producers to use non-lethal methods to chase the wolves away have failed.

The department said the Wedge pack is responsible for nine depredation incidents resulting in two dead livestock and ten injured livestock since May 11.