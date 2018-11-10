Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violates its Constitution.

The ruling Thursday makes Washington the latest state to do away with capital punishment. The justices said the “death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” They ordered that people currently on death row have their sentences converted to life in prison.

Gov. Jay Inslee, a one-time supporter of capital punishment, had previously said no executions will take place while he’s in office.

"Today's decision by the state Supreme Court thankfully ends the death penalty in Washington," Gov. Inslee tweeted. "This is a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice."

The ruling was in the case of Allen Eugene Gregory, who was convicted of raping, robbing and killing Geneine Harshfield, a 43-year-old woman, in 1996.

His lawyers said the death penalty is arbitrarily applied and that it is not applied proportionally, as the state Constitution requires.

Opponents of the death penalty have fought to abolish it for years.

In July, Attorney General Bob Ferguson met with legislative leaders to discuss a survey of more than 600 voters which found that nearly 70 percent preferred an alternative to the death penalty. Of those, 46 percent chose "life in prison with no possibility of parole on requirement to work in prison and pay restitution to the victims" as a punishment."

After making requests over the past two legislative sessions, Ferguson finally had interest from congress in the third session when the senate, with bipartisan support, voted to repeal the death penalty earlier this year. Shortly before that vote, Governor Jay Inslee had put a moratorium on the death penalty.

