The United States Census Bureau recently released a report that highlights a significant increase in household income for Washingtonians.

The University of Washington analyzed the census data and found the state's average income rose 3.8 percent to $70,979 in 2017. Seattle and King County also posted significant increases: reaching $86,822 in Seattle and $89,675 in King County.

While those new averages saw growth, poverty rates in Washington stayed relatively similar between 2016 and 2017. The University of Washington said residents living under the federal poverty threshold dropped from 11.3 percent to 11 percent.

“I would have liked to see a real decline in poverty given the incomes gains reported,” said Jennifer Romich, director of the West Coast Poverty Center at the UW. “The slow progress and local stagnation on poverty stands in contrast to how well middle and higher-earning households are doing.”

The metropolitan area of Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue saw a greater statistical decrease in poverty, lowering from 9.6 percent in 2016 to 9 percent in 2017.

© 2018 KING