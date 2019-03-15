Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill funding a bump stock buyback program.

Bump stocks — typically sliding butt stocks fitted as aftermarket modifications — allow a semiautomatic rifle to fire continuously by letting it slide back-and-forth against a user's shoulder, causing its trigger to 'bump' rapidly against the user's finger.

Legislators banned the devices in 2018 and created the buyback program at the same time, but left it unfunded. The measure Inslee signed Thursday made $150,000 available to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) to compensate residents who voluntarily turn in bump stock devices.

The program allows residents to turn in up to five bump stocks and receive $150 apiece before a federal law banning the devices takes effect on March 26. Residents can exchange bump stocks for a voucher from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 17-18 and March 24-25 at any WSP office listed at the bottom of this article.

Individuals can also turn their devices into the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or any other law enforcement agency and receive a written receipt. Those receipts can be turned into the WSP for a program voucher.

Once the voucher is processed, the WSP will mail residents a check for $150 for each device turned in. No checks will be issued on the day residents turn in their bump stock, and vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first serve bases.

Washington's 2018 ban came in the wake of a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting in which gunman Stephen Paddock used weapons including 14 rifles modified with bump stocks to fire over 1,000 shots into a music festival crowd there in 2017, killing 58 and wounding 413 in only 11 minutes.

Federal authorities later instituted a separate, nationwide ban.

WSP buyback program locations:

March 17-18, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – Bellevue – 2803 156th Avenue SE

District 3 – Kennewick – 143302 E Law Lane

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Wenatchee – 2822 Euclid Avenue

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Hoquiam - 3111 Pacific Avenue

March 24-25, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Road

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg - 291 S Thorp Hwy

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Road

