WSU football coach Nick Rolovich won't say how he plans to follow state's COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Rolovich will not answer questions about whether he's received or scheduled his COVID-19 vaccination.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Though he continues to say he will follow the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich won't explain how he will do that.

During a press conference Monday, Rolovich would not answer questions about whether he's received or scheduled his vaccination. Nor would he say if he will seek an exemption.

When asked what his hesitation is in talking about it, he said, "I don't know that it's all that positive to get deep into it with the media with the way it's going. So I'm just going to try to keep that to myself and concentrate on being a coach here."

Rolovich is the highest paid employee in the state of Washington with his salary last year being $3,195,500.

He said he understood there are people who want to know whether or not he plans to get vaccinated.

Rolovich has repeatedly stated that his reason for not getting the vaccine is private and that he will not be talking about it publicly.

"I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated," Rolovich said during his 11-and-a-half-minute opening statement at Pac-12 media day. "I'm not against vaccinations, and I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, and coaches... I think we all know this virus is deadly, and these vaccines are free. I urge everyone to consider being vaccinated. I do."