WSU coach Nick Rolovich won’t attend Pac-12 event after choosing not to get COVID-19 vaccine

Head Coach Football Nick Rolovich tweeted Wednesday saying he has "elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich says he will not participate on site at next week’s Pac-12 football media day in Los Angeles after choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The conference is requiring all in-person participants to be fully vaccinated.

Rolovich tweeted the following statement about his decision:

“As the Pac-12 conference has required that all in-person participants at next week’s Pac-12 Football Media Day be fully vaccinated, I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program. I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual-including our coaches, staff and student-athletes-can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision.”

In a statement, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said he and Coach Rolovich have had "multiple conversations" regarding his decision to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. WSU does have a vaccination requirement, but there are policies and procedures for employees who are not vaccinated to follow.

"As a department, we will continue to educate our student-athletes, staff and coaches on the benefits of vaccinations and do all that we can to protect the health and safety of those in our charge," Chun wrote in the statement.

The Pac-12 declined to comment on Rolovich's announcement.

WSU announced in April that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff engaging activities on campus.

Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious and personal reasons, according to the website. Students whose programs are fully online and/or for which an on‑campus/location presence does not occur are automatically exempted from this requirement, according to the guidelines.

Rolovich was hired by WSU in January 2020 after spending the previous four seasons at Hawaii. The Cougars played just four games last season. Two other games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, including the Apple Cup with rival Washington.