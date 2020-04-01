OLYMPIA, Wash — Trooper Tricia Krantz has been with the Washington State Patrol for 20 years, and she's now getting something new to patrol: homeless encampments.

Trooper Krantz is part of WSP's Special Operations Division. She's on the security team for the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

In addition to making sure state lawmakers and staff are safe, she now checks in with the growing homeless population around the Capitol.

Campers and RVs have recently started parking on and around the campus. There are no restrictions against overnight parking at the Capitol.

The state is exploring establishing new parking rules due to the increase in parking. Overnight camping is illegal on the grounds and the parks that surround the legislative campus.

Enforcing that rule is how Trooper Krantz spends most of her mornings.

“I don’t know our solution yet, but hopefully we come up with a solution because it is getting a little out of control,” said Krantz.

Trooper Krantz said she likes working with the homeless, who she considers are just having a hard time. She said most of them are cooperative, but as the population grows, more needs to be done.

Recently she's been carrying extra blankets in her trunk to anyone she thinks might need them.

