Washington State Supreme Court rejects effort to recall Seattle mayor

The recall effort blamed Durkan for the Seattle Police Department's indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in Sept. 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington's Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The justices issued an order Thursday saying that even if true, the allegations brought against her would not amount to “misfeasance, malfeasance or violation of the oath of office.”

The recall effort, led by six Seattle residents, blames Durkan for the Seattle Police Department's indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests.