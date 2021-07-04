Washington State Spring Fair kicks off Wednesday in Puyallup

This year’s Washington State Spring Fair will be a hybrid event with drive-through and step-out activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Washington State Fair staff welcomed excited families back to the Spring Fair Wednesday morning.

State Fair staff made the decision to cancel the fair last fall for the first time in 80 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Spring Fair is still on, there will be some changes due to the pandemic. This year's event is hybrid-style, which means families will be in their cars for certain stages but will also have opportunities to get outside of the car.

Fair favorites including scones and other food, entertainment, rides and unique exhibits will be included this year. Social distancing and capacity will be controlled at events like the Racing Pigs and DockDogs.

Brad Tylman with World Reptiles will have a drive-through exhibit with exotic reptiles on display. He said handlers will walk some of the reptiles up to cars so people can get a closer look.

"You'll be able to see alligators and lizards and snakes," said Tylman.

"There's a lot of people doing some great stuff, the staff at the fair have been extremely creative, very innovative and it's really allowed and pushed the envelope for what is safe [in] allowing people to get out and do things in a safe manner," Tylman continued.