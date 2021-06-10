Washington panel approves sports betting in tribal casinos; sends to Inslee for approval

If the governor approves, the issue will be sent to the federal government for approval.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in January 2020 when the legislation to legalize sports betting in tribal casinos passed the state House.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos.

Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0, with two excused, on the requests from all 15 tribes to approve the amendments and send them to Gov. Jay Inslee for his approval.