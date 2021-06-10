Washington panel approves sports betting in tribal casinos; sends to Inslee for approval

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in January 2020 when the legislation to legalize sports betting in tribal casinos passed the state House.
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos.
Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0, with two excused, on the requests from all 15 tribes to approve the amendments and send them to Gov. Jay Inslee for his approval.
This was the next step in the complicated process of allowing sports betting, following approval last year by the state Legislature. If the governor approves, the issue will be sent to the federal government for approval.