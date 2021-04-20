Seattle leaders encourage peaceful demonstrations to honor the life of George Floyd

Seattle is planning to hold a citywide prayer and moment of silence at 7 p.m. to honor the life of George Floyd.

SEATTLE — Seattle leaders are calling for “peace” and “calm” in the wake of a jury finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. He is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Floyd’s death last year sparked global protests over systemic racism and police brutality. Some of the demonstrations turned violent, including in Seattle, with demonstrators setting police cars on fire and damaging downtown businesses.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and other city and faith leaders held a press conference Tuesday following the verdict of Chauvin. Durkan said there will be a citywide prayer and moment of silence at 7 p.m. Tuesday to remember and honor George Floyd.

City leaders said they want community members to come out and have a space to grieve and honor Floyd, but encouraged people to do it safely.

Diaz said officers will be out in Seattle Tuesday night ensuring community members stay safe and properties are kept secure.

"I ask that these gatherings be safe and peaceful. We can acknowledge justice, we can demand justice, and we can do both while respecting the rights and safety of others... I ask for peace, I ask for calm," said Diaz.

Reverend Dr. Leslie Braxton of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship also spoke Tuesday and said this is a moment for the community to move forward together.