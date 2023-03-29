Under proposed bill, Washington state would pick up some fees for childcare centers

The bill would cover pre-employment fees for applicants and licensing fees for daycare centers and in-home providers.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state’s budget could include relief for childcare providers and their potential employees.

Senate Bill 5316 would have the state cover costs for background checks, including fingerprinting, of applicants at childcare centers.

Those cost about $57, said the bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. Claire Wilson, (D) Auburn.

The bill would also cover annual licensing fees for daycare centers, $125 a year, and the licensing costs for in-home providers, $30 a year.

She said the bill would help alleviate the state’s childcare shortage.

Wilson said she is “feeling good” the bill will be included in the final budget being negotiated by state legislators this month.

“Any little bit would help,” said Desiree Hall, owner of Seattle’s Stay and Play Child Care and Learning Center.

Hall’s facility is licensed to care for 30 children, but she only has the staff to handle 18.