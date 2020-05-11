Two Washington State Patrol troopers injured in crash on I-5 in Lakewood, southbound lanes blocked

The crash happened near Berkeley Street SW in Lakewood around 2:30 a.m. Both troopers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Lakewood are closed following a crash involving two Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Berkeley Street SW. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash would likely impact the morning commute.

According to WSP Trooper Ryan Burke, a driver fell asleep and hit a barrier. As one WSP trooper responded and made contact with the driver, another WSP trooper arrived and struck the other trooper’s vehicle. Burke said this caused a chain reaction, and the civilian driver’s vehicle was hit by the first trooper’s car.

Both WSP troopers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Burke said the civilian driver who fell asleep behind the wheel was not injured.