Washington state trooper shot at while trying to stop vehicle on I-405 in Tukwila

The Washington State Patrol says a trooper was shot at on I-405 in Tukwila Sunday while trying to stop a vehicle. The trooper was not hit.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was shot at Sunday evening while trying to stop a vehicle on I-405 in Tukwila, officials said.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit, Johnson said.

The incident happened when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling on northbound I-405 in the area of SR 181 in Tukwila. The vehicle took the SR 169 exit in Renton and was found in Kent just before 6 p.m., Johnson said.

The incident is impacting traffic in that area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said both directions of I-5 to northbound I-405 are closed as of 5:45 p.m. due to the incident.

Troopers are searching for evidence in that area.

No other information has been provided, but WSP troopers said they're working to gather more information.

